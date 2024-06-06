Sheikh Hasina, Ranil Wickremsinghe to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Details here

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremsinghe are among the foreign leaders who will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Modi is likely to take the oath as the Prime Minister of India on June 8 at 8 pm as the BJP-led NDA alliance won 293 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday called Ranil Wickremsinghe and invited him for the ceremony, which the latter accepted. Modi also dialled Sheikh Hasina, who accepted the invite for the swearing-in ceremony.

The two leaders also vowed to continue working together to achieve the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041. Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth may also be invited for PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony. Formal invitations to the foreign leaders will be sent on Thursday.

NDA meeting at 7LKM

In the meeting at Prime Minister Modi's residence, the NDA leaders unanimously backed him as their leader. During the meeting, Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar told Modi to act fast and form the government.

"There should not be any delay in forming the government. We should do it as soon as possible," sources quoted Kumar as saying. Others who were present at the meeting are Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Eknath Shinde, HD Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Pawan kalyan, Anupriya Patel, Jayant Chaudhury, and Praful Patel. JDU leaders Lallan Singh and Sanjay Jha.

JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh from the BJP were also present at the meeting.

Modi's previous swearing-in ceremonies

In 2019, India invited leaders of the BIMSTEC countries to the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BIMSTEC grouping includes Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

24 Union ministers took oath along with Narendra Modi. 24 minsters of state (MoS) and 9 MoS (independent charge) were also sworn in by the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event was attended by around 8,000 guests, including VVIPs.

In 2014, all the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) leaders, including the former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, attended the ceremony. Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the first time in 2014.