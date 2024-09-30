Mallikarjun Kharge in Kathua rally: 'Won't die until PM Modi is removed from power'

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was taken ill on Sunday as he suffered a syncopal attack at a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. Kharge, however, resumed his speech after a brief halt and said that he would not die until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power.

He said in a feeble voice that the Congress-National Conference (NC) government will eliminate when it comes to power in the union territory. Following this, he briefly halted his speech and his aides on the stage helped him sit in a chair.

The Congress president was checked by doctors at the venue, with party leaders stating that Kharge's health improved after being given medical help.

Kharge said as he resumed his speech, "I am 83 years old. I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power." He added that he wanted to continue his speech but sat down due to dizziness, while seeking forgiveness from the supporters present at the rally.

Mallikarjun Kharge fell ill when he was taking paying tributes to a head constable who lost his life in an operation against terrorists in Kathua. Two other police personnel have been injured and one terrorist has been killed in the incident.

J&K Congress vice president Ravindra Sharma said in a statement that Kharge was deeply moved while talking about the martyrs of the terror attack in Kathua.

"His emotions momentarily got the better of him, but he quickly composed himself to strongly reaffirm his party's unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism from the region," Sharma said. He added that Kharge's poignant response underlines the impact of senseless violence on the nation and its leaders.

Moreover, PM Modi spoke to Kharge to enquire about his health after the opposition leader fell unwell at a public meeting. The Prime Minister wished the Congress president good health, as per official sources. Congress leaders, including Kharge's son Priyank Kharge, said that the veteran leader is now stable after a check-up by doctors.