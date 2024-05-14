Mamata Banerjee wants to cook fish for PM Modi, says ' will Modi ji accept my food?'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent comments about food choices and offered to cook a meal for him. She made these remarks during an election rally in Kolkata, amidst the controversy regarding a video of RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav, consuming fish during Navratri.



Banerjee argued the BJP was inappropriately interfering in people's dietary habits. Pointing out differing culinary traditions among India's varied communities, Banerjee questioned, "Who is BJP to impose a diktat on an individual's dietary habits?"



Mamata further accused Modi of not understanding the country's diverse food culture. During her speech, Banerjee offered to cook for Modi, but questioned whether he would accept her food.

Mamata Banerjee said, “I have been cooking since my childhood days. People have praised my cooking. But will Modi ji accept my food? Will he trust me? I will cook whatever he loves.”

The TMC supremo added, “I love both vegetarian foods like Dhokla and non-veg foods like macher jhol (fish curry). Different communities, and different sects among Hindus have their own unique rituals and eating habits. Who is BJP to impose a diktat on an individual's dietary habits? It shows the BJP leadership has little idea and concern about the diversity and inclusivity of India and its people.”

The BJP responded that Banerjee's proposal was a deliberate ploy, knowing well that Modi is a strict vegetarian. BJP leaders accused Banerjee of twisting the comments made by Modi on dietary habits and causing insult to devout Hindus.

“This is nothing but her ploy to trap the PM. She knows on the one hand the PM will never eat fish or any non-veg item. If she believes everyone should be allowed to eat what he/she loves to eat, then why is she twisting Modiji's comments about one's dietary habits? She is insulting devout Sanatani Hindus,” BJP leader Sankudeb Panda said.

Former BJP state president and ex-Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy posted on X, “Mamata Banerjee wants to feed Modi ji with fish and rice cooked by her. Good proposal. But before that, why doesn't she first offer pork chop to her lieutenant Firhad Hakim? It will serve three purposes, secularism will be asserted, it will show charity begins at home and the fritters will also be praised.”



Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Bikash Bhattacharya hinted that Banerjee's offer might be an attempt to placate Modi amidst their public political rivalry. His statement refers to the phrase "Didibhai-Modibhai," an alleged jibe used by the Left and Bengal Congress, suggesting a tacit understanding between the BJP and the TMC.

"Being Dada-Bon (brother and sister), Mamata didi can certainly offer to cook meals for the prime minister, do not know if it is to placate him.