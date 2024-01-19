'Mamata cutting power on Jan 22...": Suvendhu Adhikari claims TMC blocking Ayodhya event

In fresh twist to the tussle in West Bengal over the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' event in Ayodhya,

leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused the Trinamool government of cutting off power January 22 to "stop people from watching the historic moment".

The fresh charge comes days after the Calcutta High Court rejected Adhikari's plea that sought the postponement of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "Sanhati Michil" (solidarity) rally that is scheduled for January 22, the day of the Ayodhya event.

In a post on X, Adhikari claimed several BJP workers had texted him messages sent West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited of "power cuts" during the event.

Flabbergasted to know that the WB Govt is stooping so low to refrain people from watching the Historic Pran Pratistha Ceremony of Lord Ram on January 22, 2024.



Cutting off Power. Really?

Many @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas of Bardhaman have forwarded me such text messages sent by the… pic.twitter.com/aaoKEJAuBX — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) January 19, 2024

"Do what you can Mamata Banerjee, but you won't be able to stop the people of Bengal from immersing themselves into the ocean of Ram Bhakti on 22nd January and beyond," Adhikari posted.

Mamata Banerjee said she will hold a 'Sarba Dharma' (interfaith) rally on January 22, the day when the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place. Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said she will offer puja at the Kalighat temple and will take out the rally. She urged people from all religions to participate in the event.