Man slaps Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at public hearing; BJP, Congress leaders react

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly slapped by a man during a Jan Sunwai (public hearing) at her residence on Wednesday, police said. The accused, believed to be in his mid-30s, was immediately detained.

According to officials, the man first handed some papers to Gupta before suddenly shouting and striking her. He was overpowered and taken to the Civil Lines police station, where an interrogation is underway.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar said, “A man, believed to be around 35 years old, handed over a document before suddenly attacking the Chief Minister. While it is not yet clear if he is affiliated with any political party, his remarks prior to the assault suggested that he may be linked to a party discontent with its position in Delhi.”

Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva described the incident, stating the attacker tried to pull Gupta by the hand, leading to a scuffle in which her head may have hit a corner. Doctors later confirmed that Gupta was stable but in shock. He added, “Gupta remains determined to continue her daily work and Jan Sunwai sessions, calling her a strong woman with a clear commitment to Delhi.” He dismissed speculation that a stone or slap had landed, saying such claims were incorrect.

Eyewitness Anjali, who was present, said, “This is wrong. Everyone has the right to Jan Sunwai. If an imposter can slap her, this is a big deal… I was there… The person was speaking, and he suddenly slapped. Police have taken him away.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) reached Gupta’s residence, and an inquiry into the incident is underway.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav also condemned the attack, saying, “This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women’s safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?”