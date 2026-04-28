Man vs Wild: Maharashtra starts scheme to catch monkey, offers...

The Maharashtra government has launched a new scheme to address rising conflict between humans and monkeys, offering ₹600 for every monkey safely captured and relocated from human settlements.

Under a Government Resolution issued by the Revenue and Forest Department on April 22, 2026, the state fixed the payment for individuals involved in rescue operations. The move comes after repeated demands from public representatives to revise compensation, citing the risks and logistical challenges of capturing monkeys.

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The initiative focuses mainly on Rhesus macaques and Hanuman langurs, whose growing presence in residential areas has been linked to shrinking forest cover and easy access to food from urban waste.

Increasing encounters between humans and monkeys have led to crop damage, property loss and, in some cases, threats to public safety.

Strict rules for capture and relocation

The government has, however, mandated that all rescue operations must follow humane methods and wildlife protection norms. Monkeys must be captured using safe methods such as nets or cages. Each operation must also be documented with photographic evidence.

After capture, the animals will be relocated to forest areas at least 10 kilometres away from human habitations to reduce the chances of their return.

Balancing safety and conservation

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The financial incentive aims to provide immediate relief to affected communities while ensuring animal welfare safeguards remain in place, the officials said, adding that all existing wildlife protection rules and protocols will continue to apply alongside the new compensation framework.

The state government said it hopes the measure will balance public safety and conservation, even as long-term challenges such as habitat loss continue.