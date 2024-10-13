'Man who helped end the feud between Shah Rukh and Salman': The story of Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Bandra on Saturday, was a long-standing political figure with deep ties to both politics and Bollywood. His career spanned decades, starting in 1977 when he joined the Indian National Congress as a teenager, quickly rising through the ranks of the Youth Congress. By 1980, he was the general secretary of the Bandra Taluka Youth Congress, and two years later, he became its president.

In 1988, Siddique was elected president of the Mumbai Youth Congress. His ascent in politics continued when he was elected as a councillor in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in 1992. A close relationship with Sunil Dutt, a five-time Congress MP, helped him secure a seat as an MLA from Bandra West in 1999. He retained this position for three consecutive terms.

From 2004 to 2008, Siddique served as Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Food & Civil Supplies, Labour, FDA, and Consumer Protection. He was known as a prominent Muslim leader in the Congress, but faced a setback in 2014 when he lost his seat to the BJP's Ashish Shelar. Despite the loss, Siddique remained active, securing a political win for his son, Zeeshan Siddique, in the 2019 Assembly elections.

Siddique’s political journey, however, wasn’t without challenges. His fallout with the Congress came after the party’s decision to ally with Shiv Sena to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. Disillusioned, he considered shifting his political base to Bihar, where his family had roots, even exploring a Rajya Sabha seat from the RJD. Despite these efforts, he found an opportunity to revive his career amid the splits in Shiv Sena and NCP, and joined the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP in February 2024.

Beyond politics, Siddique was famous for hosting grand iftar parties that drew Bollywood’s biggest names. One of the most memorable moments was in 2013, when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen reconciling at one of his gatherings, with Siddique at the center of the historic moment.

Despite their occasional conflicts and public disagreements, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have managed to maintain a connection over the years. One pivotal moment in their relationship occurred at Baba Siddique's 2013 Iftaar party, marking the end of a five-year feud.

The party became the setting for a highly anticipated reconciliation. After avoiding each other since a public fallout at Katrina Kaif's birthday in 2008, the two superstars finally met face to face. The tension between them dissolved as they exchanged warm greetings and shared a heartfelt hug. The iconic moment was captured in a photograph that quickly went viral, circulating widely on social media and news channels.

This symbolic reunion at Siddique’s Iftaar party underscored his influence not just in politics, but in bridging divides within Bollywood’s inner circles