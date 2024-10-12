IMD issues alert for heavy rain in Maharashtra, neighbouring states until October 16

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning pointing out that Maharashtra and several other states are expected to experience heavy rainfall until October 16.

This alert follows a significant downpour that affected parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, two days ago, where storms brought lightning and heavy rain that disrupted the ongoing Navratri festivities and caused widespread waterlogging.

On Thursday, the unexpected intensity of the rain surprised many residents, especially since the weather department had only issued a 'yellow' alert, forecasting light to moderate rainfall for Mumbai.

Heavy rain caused significant disruptions, particularly in the Prabhadevi area, where commuters struggled to navigate flooded streets, particularly at Elphinstone Road and NM Joshi Marg.

The IMD's latest forecast predicts widespread heavy rainfall across multiple states from October 12 to 16. The areas at highest risk include Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, the Konkan and Goa regions, Madhya Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, and Gujarat.

On October 13, the IMD warned of very heavy rainfall in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, with heavy downpours also expected across Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The following day, more heavy rain is likely for Tamil Nadu and Kerala, with further rain predicted in South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Saurashtra and Kutch.

As the weather system develops, special attention will be needed in the following days, particularly on October 15 and 16, when heavy rainfall is expected in Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.