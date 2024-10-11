From Mahayuti to Maha Vikas Aghadi : How much are Maharashtra's political parties investing in digital advertising?

The Maharashtra government’s recent proposal to allocate a staggering Rs 90 crore for a digital advertising campaign has sparked intense backlash from opposition parties. As the state gears up for elections, scrutiny is intensifying around the financial commitments made by political parties and government agencies in the realm of online advertising.

In an effort to unveil the spending landscape, India Today undertook an analysis of digital ads placed on Google and Meta platforms by the two major political alliances: Mahayuti (comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (encompassing the Congress, NCP-Sharad Pawar faction, and Shiv Sena-UBT). The investigation focused on ad expenditures from September 9 to October 8, revealing that over Rs 8.5 crores was invested in “political advertisements” during this period.

Ad Spend Breakdown

For this analysis, only advertising expenditures exceeding Rs 1 lakh were included. The data indicates that the Mahayuti alliance significantly outspent its rivals, with a total investment of Rs 2.49 crore in online ads—over ten times the amount spent by Maha Vikas Aghadi, which totaled merely Rs 24.59 lakh.

Within the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP and its affiliates dominated digital advertising, spending Rs 2.18 crore, which constitutes more than 87% of the alliance's total expenditure. This extensive outreach encompassed various platforms, including websites, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s spending figures reflect a stark disparity. The NCP, under Sharad Pawar, emerged as the second-largest digital advertiser among political parties, with expenditures nearing Rs 18 lakh. The Shiv Sena followed closely with Rs 16.5 lakh, while the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP contributed Rs 13.63 lakh. The Congress party's involvement was minimal, investing just over Rs 6.5 lakh in digital advertising.

Interestingly, state government agencies emerged as the largest spenders in the digital ad space, collectively investing over Rs 2.74 crore during the same timeframe. Key government advertisers included the Department of Women and Child Development, Maharashtra’s official PR agency, the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Protection Department, and the Housing Department, among others.

As Maharashtra approaches the polls, the significant financial commitments to digital advertising prompt critical questions regarding transparency and the prudent allocation of public resources. The sharp contrast in spending patterns between the political alliances underscores the competitive nature of the electoral landscape and highlights the growing reliance on digital platforms for political outreach.