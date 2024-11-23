Manipur crisis: Centre dispatches 20,000 paramilitary personnel to Northeastern state

The Centre on Friday dispatched 20 additional companies of paramilitary forces to Manipur following a recent surge in violence in the state, according to officials. These 20 companies, comprising 20,000 personnel, were sent to the troubled region days after 50 companies were deployed following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kuldiep Singh, the security advisor to the Manipur government, stated, "Today, we had a security review meeting, during which we assessed the security situation in all districts and Imphal city. Officials from the Army, police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP were present. We are addressing any issues that arise collaboratively and discussed them with the DCs and SPs of all districts."

In total, 90 companies, which consist of 90,000 additional paramilitary personnel, have been deployed in the Northeastern state over the last 10 days amid a rise in violent incidents.

The latest wave of violence was sparked by the killing of a woman from the Hmar community, who was set on fire at her home in Zairawn village, Jiribam district, on November 7. Media reports indicate that at least 16 separate incidents of violence, including killings, injuries, arson, and heavy exchanges of gunfire, occurred between October 1 and November 18.

In Jiribam alone, at least 20 people were killed between November 7 and November 18, according to reports. Since May 3 last year, over 200 people have lost their lives, and thousands have been displaced due to ethnic clashes between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo groups from the adjoining hills in the northeastern state.

Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram, K Vanlalvena called for the removal of the N Biren Singh government and the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur as an immediate measure to curb the violence. He stated that the imposition of President's Rule is crucial for an immediate solution, allowing the Centre to thoroughly assess the situation and demarcate lands occupied by both Meiteis and tribal communities.

Vanlalvena emphasised that the two communities should be administered separately as the divide is significant, with the hill tribes unable to access the valley and the Meiteis hesitant to enter hill areas. He suggested the creation of new administrative units in areas occupied by both the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo people to bring about a lasting resolution.