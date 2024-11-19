‘The CM is the cause of crisis…’: P Chidambaram slams Biren Singh, Centre on Manipur crisis

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader P Chidambaram said rushing 5,000 jawans to Manipur is not the solution to the crisis in the state. He blamed Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh for the volatile situation in the Northeastern state. He also reiterated Congress stance that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself should visit the state to assuage the situation. Chidambaram’s remarks come after a Meitei group took to the streets on Monday and locked several government offices to protest the recent killings in Jiribam.

“Rushing 5000 MORE central armed police jawans is not the answer to the Manipur crisis. It is more wisdom: acknowledging that Mr Biren Singh, the chief minister, is the cause of the crisis and removing him immediately,” said Chidambaram. The Centre has decided to send about 5,000 paramilitary troops to the state to tackle the situation.

“It is more understanding: that the Meitei, the Kuki-Zo and the Naga can live together in one State only if they have genuine regional autonomy. It is more statesmanship: for the Hon'ble PM to give up his obstinacy, visit Manipur, and speak to the people of Manipur with humility and learn first hand their grievances and aspirations,” said Chidambaram.

Congress has been demanding a visit from the prime minister to the state of Manipur. The party has also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. "From May 3, 2023, Manipur is burning and Prime Minister Modi visits various countries of the world, gives sermons, but could not find time to visit Manipur. So, our first demand is that PM should take time out before the Parliament session to visit Manipur and meet political parties, politicians, civil society groups, and people in relief camps there," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh had earlier said, also demanding the appointment of a full-time governor in the state. He also said that the Home Minister is “directly responsible” for the situation in Manipur while demanding his resignation.

Offices of the Congress and the BJP have been vandalised in the hill district of Jiribam, where an unidentified body was discovered earlier, leading to a violence breakout. The unrest follows incidents where angry mobs set fire to the homes of three BJP legislators, including a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley, where an indefinite curfew has been imposed.

Security forces prevented agitators from attacking the ancestral home of Manipur Chief Minister on Saturday evening. Since May last year, more than 220 people have lost their lives, and thousands have been displaced due to ethnic violence between the Meiteis of Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo groups from the adjoining hills.

On Monday, a Meitei group, defying curfew orders, protested the recent killings in Jiribam. CM Singh convened an emergency meeting with ministers and MLAs of the ruling NDA to review the law and order situation, a day after the National People’s Party (NPP) withdrew its support from the BJP-led government, further complicating the political landscape.