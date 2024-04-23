Manipur ethnic conflict, BBC tax raids, Rahul Gandhi mentioned in US’ report on human rights

The US State Department that was last year rebuked by the Indian government for releasing reports on human rights and religious freedoms which it criticised as based on "misinformation and flawed understanding”, has, in its latest report mentioned the ethnic conflict in Manipur, the tax raids on British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), and the conviction and sentencing of two years of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by a Gujarat court.

The annual report, released by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, also mentions positive developments on human rights and freedom of expression, including the permission granted to Shia Muslims to mark a Muharram event in Srinagar in July – the first government-sanctioned recognition of the event in Srinagar since it was banned in 1989.

The US’ Country Reports on Human Rights Practices stated that there were significant human rights abuses in Manipur after the ethnic clashes took place. “The outbreak of ethnic conflict between the Kuki and Meitei ethnic groups during the year in India’s northeastern state of Manipur resulted in significant human rights abuses. Media reported at least 175 persons were killed and more than 60,000 displaced between May 3 and November 15,” the State Department said. Destruction of homes, businesses, and places of worship, rapes and assault were reported during the ethnic clashes in Manipur.

The report mentioned local human rights organisations, minority political parties, and affected communities criticised the national government for the delayed action to stop the violence and provide humanitarian assistance.

India had previously criticised the US for releasing reports on human rights and religious freedoms that were based on “flawed understanding”. The Ministry of External Affairs said that motivated and biased commentary by some US officials only serve to further undermine the credibility of these reports. India also said that the interference in the country’s internal affairs is unacceptable, and reflects a colonial mindset.

The MEA had stated that Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking necessary steps.

The US State Department’s report also mentioned a number of press and civil society reports that cited disinformation tactics against civil society organisations, religious minorities such as Sikh and Muslims, and the political opposition, sometimes depicting them as security threats.

As for the BBC tax raids, the report added that although the official reason cited was BBC’s irregular tax payments, the authorities had also searched and seized equipment of journalists who were not involved in the organisation’s financial processes.

The report also spoke about investigations into multiple journalists and human rights activists in Jammu and Kashmir, with at least 35 journalists reporting facing assaults, police interrogations, raids, fabricated cases, and restrictions on movement since 2019.