Lok Sabha polls 2024: Gun firing at Manipur polling booth, voters panic

A sudden gun firing occurred near a polling booth in Manipur's Thamanpokpi constituency. A viral video of the incident shows people panicking while running and shouting right before two gunshots are heard. No casualties were reported.

Following this, there was a rally of gunfire, which might be the result of an automatic weapon, and the individual recording the video hides behind a doorway. Ten seconds pass during this fast-paced exchange of gunfire before it ends. However, it is unclear which of the two seats - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur - the incident occurred.

Manipur has been heavily affected by ethnic violence over the last year between the majority Meiteis, who live in the Imphal Valley, and the Kukis tribal community.

On the other hand, a fight broke out between locals and unidentified miscreants in the Thongju Assembly constituency under the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh cast his vote, urging people to exercise their voting rights to save the state's indigenous people and protect its territorial integrity.

He further said, "I want to appeal to the people of Manipur to cast their votes and save the indigenous population of the state as well as to protect the integrity of the state and bring peace at the earliest."