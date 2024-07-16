Marathi poet Narayan Surve's stolen TV back home, all thanks to a thief's conscience

A seemingly well-educated thief experienced a deep sense of remorse upon realising he had robbed the home of the famous Marathi poet, the late Narayan Surve, at Neral in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. Overcome by his conscience, he returned some stolen items, including an LED TV.

However, this act could lead to his identification in the police net as the cops have taken fingerprints from the TV and are scanning CCTV footage of the area.

Narayan Surve, a well-known Marathi poet and social activist who brought out the travails of the urban working class through his poetry, passed away at the age of 84 on August 16, 2010. His daughter, Sujata Ghare, and her husband, Ganesh Ghare, live in the house now. They came to know about the burglary on July 14 when a neighbour told them about the toilet window being open and suspected theft. When they returned home from Virar, they found several items missing.

"We found a note written by the thief on a pillar next to a big photograph of my father on the wall," Sujata Ghare told The Indian Express. "The note read, 'I was not aware that the house belonged to Narayan Surve, or else I would have never stolen from there. I have returned the LED TV set I stole. Sorry'."

The television has been found, but eight taps, cooking powder, a table fan, utensils, and a five-litre container of Suryaful cooking oil are yet to be traced. The Ghare family has already filed a complaint at the local police station.

Inspector Shivaji Dhawale of Neral police station said, "An FIR has been registered and investigations are on." Based on fingerprints found on the LED TV, including the CCTV footage, the police hope to identify the housebreaker soon.

Householders suspected that the culprit must have visited a number of times and later, from a photograph, suspected that it was a poet's house.

Born in Mumbai, Narayan Surve's early life as an orphan on the streets shaped his perspective. He supported himself through all sorts of jobs, including those of a domestic, washing dishes at a hotel, babysitting, tending pets, delivering milk, portering, and working in a mill. His poems were a celebration of labour and threw open a challenge to the hitherto established literature in the Marathi language.