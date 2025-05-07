Ten family members and close associates of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) founder Masood Azhar were among those killed in precision airstrikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces early Wednesday, as part of Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to top security sources, over 80 terrorists were neutralised in the coordinated strikes, with the most intense operations in Bahawalpur and Muridke, where 25–30 terrorists were killed at each location.

"Hafiz Abdul Malik, a high-value target of the Terrorist Organization; Lashkar-e-Taiba, reportedly eliminated in a precise strike on Markaz Tayyeba in Muridke (Pakistan) last night," tweeted BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

The strike in Bahawalpur targeted Markaz Subhan Allah, the headquarters of JeM. Presenting visual evidence of the destroyed sites, Col. Sofiya Qureshi said, "The videos show destroyed terror camps, including from the Muridke where those involved in the 2008 Mumbai Terror attacks – Ajmal Kasab and David Headley – received their training."

The Muridke target, Masjid wa Markaz Taiba, is known as the ideological nerve centre of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and has long been described as the "terror nursery" of Pakistan.

Qureshi also said that India also destroyed the Sarjal terror camp in Sialkot, which lies 6 km inside Pakistan. It's the camp where those terrorists involved in the killing of 4 Jammu and Kashmir police personnel received their training, she said.

The cross-border strikes were launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali citizen dead. India has described the operation as focused and measured. In its official statement, New Delhi asserted:

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution."

The strike also destroyed a mosque in Muzzafarabad in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, according to reports by Reuters. "Suddenly, shelling started. I think about 10 to 15 missiles hit here," said Ahmed Abbasi, a local resident.

The mosque also housed a madrasa, which according to Abbasi was among the structures destroyed, as per Reuters. According to sources, the Shawai Nallah Camp, also known as Bait-ul-Mujahideen, is located on Muzaffarabad-Neelum Road in Muzaffarabad, PoK. It is one of the most important camps of LeT. Attackers of 26/11 Mumbai Attack including Ajmal Kasab had received terrorist training in this Camp.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri revealed that the group claiming responsibility for the Pahalgam killings, The Resistance Front, is a front for the UN-proscribed Pakistani terrorist group LeT. "Investigations into the Pahalgam terror attack have brought out the communication notes of terrorists in and to Pakistan," he said.