Operation Sindoor latest: Bahawalpur, Muridke, Balakot -- Full list of camps targeted in India's strikes in Pakistan

The Indian Armed Forces -- Army, Navy and the Air Force -- conducted a synchronised strike against Pakistan on Wednesday late at night. As part of these strikes, terror camps across 9 sites in Pakistan were reduced to rubble.

The targets for the strike were chosen on the basis of strong intelligence inputs. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said at the press briefing today that these sites were "so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives".

Colonel Sophia Qureshi added that no military installation was targeted and there are no reports of civilian casualties in Pakistan till now.

List of terror camps destroyed by Indian Armed Forces on May 7

Source: PIB

Ajmal Kasab and David Headley, those involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, received their training in Muridke, Colonel Sophia Qureshi said. She added that Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur is the headquarters of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, which has been on the Indian Army's radar.

She also mentioned that the Gulpur terror camp in Kotli, situated 30 km away from the Line of Control (LoC), was a base of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). "This camp was active in Rajouri-Poonch region," she said.

The terrorists involved in the attack in Poonch in 2023 and the June 2024 attack on a bus carrying pilgrims were trained at this camp, Colonel Qureshi added. She also said that the Mehmoona Joya camp in Sialkot is one of the biggest camps of Hizbul Mujahideen.

The Pathankot air force base camp attack was planned and directed from this camp. It is one of the control centres for spreading terrorism in J&K's Kathua region.

The action was seen as a revenge against Pakistan for the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. "Operation Sindoor was launched to give justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and destroyed," Colonel Qureshi said.

Wing Commander Singh further accused Pakistan of systematically building terror infrastructure. "It has a complex web of recruitment and indoctrination centres, training areas for initial and refresher courses and launchpads for handlers," she added.

Meanwhile, a Cabinet meeting is currently underway at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence -- 7 Lok Kalyan Marg -- in New Delhi. This is the first meeting after India conducted "targeted and precise" military strikes in Paksitan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).