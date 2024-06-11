scorecardresearch
Business Today
Massive power outage in Delhi after fire at PGCIL sub-Station in Uttar Pradesh

The AAP said that the national capital receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station The AAP said that the national capital receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station

A fire that broke out at a sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola, Uttar Pradesh, has resulted in widespread power cuts across various parts of Delhi, as confirmed by Power Minister Atishi on Tuesday.

Taking to the social media platform X, Atishi expressed her concerns and announced her intention to meet with the Union Power Minister and the Chairman of PGCIL to prevent a recurrence of the incident.

Posting on X, she said, "There is power outage in many parts of Delhi from 2:11 pm. This is due to a fire at sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola, UP. Delhi receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station, and therefore many parts of Delhi have been affected."

"The power restoration process has begun and electricity is now gradually returning to different areas. But this major failure in the national power grid is extremely worrying. I am seeking time with the Central Power Minister and the Chairman of PGCIL, to ensure that such a situation is not repeated," Atishi added. 

This comes days after Delhi continues to grapple with a grave water crisis. 

Published on: Jun 11, 2024, 4:57 PM IST
