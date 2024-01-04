Maximum temperature drops below normal in Delhi; cold wave alert issued for UP, Haryana, Rajasthan

The maximum temperature in Delhi dropped by 7-8 degrees Celsius as cold weather conditions and dense fog gripped the national capital on Thursday. The normal maximum temperature of the city was 19.3 degrees Celsius and the normal minimum was 6.9 degrees, below the normal level, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded maximum temperature at 12.5 degrees Celsius, while it was 11.4 degrees Celsius in Palam, 10.8 degrees in Ghaziabad, 12 degrees in the Ridge area, 12.6 degrees on Lodhi Road and 11.1 degrees in Noida.

The central weather forecasting agency also warned that severe to very severe cold day conditions with minimum temperatures below 10 degrees were very likely in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi till Saturday (January 6).

However, in the eastern part, minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next three days. "No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over rest parts of north India during next 5 days."



The IMD also issued a cold wave alert for parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of east and adjoining central India.

"These are likely to be above normal by 1-3°C over most parts of Western Himalayan Region and Gujarat and near normal over the rest parts of the country," the department said in its latest update.

Besides this, the weather department has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala, and Lakshadweep during the next 4-5 days. Coastal Karnataka may also witness similar weather conditions on Friday.

