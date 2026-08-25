'MCD officers aren't doing their job': BJP's Vijay Goel questions Delhi's civic administration

He said even getting garbage cleared from an area had become an achievement for elected representatives. "If they manage to get the garbage picked up from somewhere, it feels like they've accomplished something monumental," he said.

क्या विडम्बना है एमसीडी और सरकार के अफसर काम नहीं कर रहे और सांसद, एमएलए और कॉरपोरेटर उनसे काम करने के लिए गलियों सड़कों के धक्के खा रहे हैं। कहीं से कूड़ा उठवा देते हैं, तो लगता है बहुत बड़ा काम करवा लिया। ये नहीं देखते इन अफसरों के होते हुए कूड़ा होना ही क्यों था।

नाली खड़ंजा… — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) August 25, 2026

'Who's Asking About The Public?'

Goel questioned why officials were not being held accountable for the garbage in the first place.

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"They don't even question why the garbage was there in the first place, despite these officers being around," he said. "The elected representatives have to plead with these officers over issues like drains, manholes, roads, sewers, electricity, and water. And yet, the work still doesn't get done."

"So, who's asking about the public in all this?" he asked.

BJP Runs Delhi, MCD

Goel's criticism comes even as the BJP controls both the Delhi government and the civic body.

The BJP came to power in Delhi in 2025, ending Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP's nearly 13-year rule.

