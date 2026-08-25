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ChatGPT rolls out AI-generated stickers for WhatsApp, Instagram, Apple Messages

ChatGPT rolls out AI-generated stickers for WhatsApp, Instagram, Apple Messages

ChatGPT is adding a new way to turn personal moments, inside jokes and favourite characters into customised sticker packs for everyday conversations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 1:30 PM IST
ChatGPT rolls out AI-generated stickers for WhatsApp, Instagram, Apple MessagesChatGPT lets users create personalised AI sticker packs for everyday messaging and chats.

OpenAI has introduced AI-powered stickers in ChatGPT messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Apple Messages. The feature is powered by ChatGPT Images 2.0 and is available globally to ChatGPT mobile users at no additional cost.

Must Read: Apple’s new AI Siri on iOS 27 may not be available to everyone at launch: What you need to know

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Instead of relying on pre-made designs, you can now describe what you want and let the AI build a collection around your idea. The feature is designed for mobile users and supports different visual styles, enabling users to create personalised sticker packs using AI-generated images.

ChatGPT AI stickers: How the feature works

ChatGPT is expanding beyond text conversations with a new creative feature aimed at making everyday messaging more personal. The update taps into the growing popularity of AI-generated visuals, giving users a way to turn familiar moments, memories and inside jokes into shareable content. 

Must Read: ChatGPT may soon let you hide chats behind a lock: What we know so far

To create a pack, you simply enter a text prompt describing the stickers you want. You could ask ChatGPT for a pack featuring your dog reacting to Monday mornings, a friend who loves chai and namkeens, or tiny samosas cheering you on. You can also create packs based on friends, family members or pets, including cartoon-style versions of memorable expressions.

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Up to 9 stickers and 18 visual styles

Each AI-generated pack can contain up to nine stickers, giving you several variations around a single idea. ChatGPT also offers up to 18 visual styles, including Anime, Holographic and 3D, so you can choose a look that matches your preference.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ChatGPT (@chatgpt)

You can further personalise the creations by remixing sticker packs with emojis. Once your pack is ready, you can download it or share it directly through supported messaging apps, making the stickers usable in individual conversations and group chats.

ChatGPT stickers available globally

OpenAI says the feature is rolling out globally for ChatGPT mobile users on the free tier. The company has also released a demonstration video showing how users can create, customise and share sticker packs in a few steps.

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The update extends ChatGPT’s image-generation capabilities from standalone pictures to personalised content designed specifically for everyday messaging.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 25, 2026 1:30 PM IST
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