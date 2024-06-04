Meerut Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP's Arun Govil goes ahead of SP's Sunita Verma

Meerut Lok Sabha Results 2024: The bustling city of Meerut is witnessing a fierce electoral showdown as BJP and Samajwadi Party are neck-and-neck as counting progresses. Here, BJP's Arun Govil is ahead of SP's Sunita Verma.

Meerut Lok Sabha Results 2024

- Arun Govil is now leading in Meerut, now margin is 7,816 votes

- Sunita Verma is leading in Meerut by over 8,000 votes.

- Arun Govil is leading in Meerut, he is up against Samajwadi Party's Sunita Verma.

- In Meerut, the BJP has gone for star power as it fielded Ramayan actor Arun Govil against BSP's Devvrat Kumar Tyagi and SP's Sunita Verma.

During the election campaign, Govil assured voters of several things to win Meerut. Among these are upgrades to Meerut's general infrastructure, which includes public spaces, roads, and sanitary conditions.

Additionally, he has pledged to expand young possibilities by supporting projects in entrepreneurship, skill development, and vocational training.

Arun Govil has promised the agricultural population in the constituency greater crop prices and water availability to win them over. The BJP candidate has also pledged to strengthen educational institutions, provide access to high-quality medical care, encourage preventative health measures, and boost measures for women's protection.

Meerut Lok Sabha Elections Results 2019

The Meerut Lok Sabha Election in 2019 saw BJP's Kunwar Rajendra Agarwal clinching victory with 586,184 votes, followed by Haji Yaqoob Qureshi of the BSP securing 581,455 votes, and Congress' Harendra Agarwal garnering 34,479 votes.

In the 2014 general elections, the BJP candidate Kunwar Rajendra Agarwal emerged victorious with 532,981 votes, followed by Mohammad Shahid Akhlak of the BSP with 300,655 votes and Shahid Manzoor from the SP with 211,759 votes. The stage is set, and all eyes are on Meerut as the city prepares for another chapter in its electoral history.

Traditionally, Meerut has been a stronghold of the Jat community in Western Uttar Pradesh. It has witnessed frequent tensions and clashes between various communities in the past. As per the 2011 Census of India, the state has a Hindu population of 63.40 per cent and a Muslim population of 34.43 per cent.