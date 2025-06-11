Meghalaya murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi, 4 co-accused to be produced in Shillong court today

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the central figure in the alleged murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, is set to appear in court today in Shillong. She is accompanied by four co-accused: Raj Kushwaha, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kuli. The group, apprehended from various locations, has been transported under police escort to face proceedings in the Meghalaya court.

Vivek Syiem, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, confirmed the legal proceedings and revealed the police's intention to seek custody to further their investigations.

The accused were escorted to Shillong after Sonam surrendered in Uttar Pradesh, while the others were arrested from different locations. The police are keen on reconstructing the crime scene at Wei Sawdong Falls to corroborate their findings. This step is essential as investigators piece together the series of events leading to Raja Raghuvanshi's death, allegedly orchestrated by Sonam and her associates.

Vivek Syiem emphasised the priority of advancing the case swiftly with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) having gathered substantial evidence against the accused within a week. He stated, "We aim to submit the chargesheet swiftly. The SIT has made substantial progress and within just seven days, we have collected strong evidence against the accused."

The location choice for the murder is under scrutiny as Sonam claims she had never visited Shillong prior to the incident. Syiem mentioned, "According to Sonam, she has never visited Shillong before. However, there are reports suggesting she may have been here earlier."

Investigations have shown that all accused fled Sohra post the crime, discarding their mobile phones and SIM cards in an attempt to erase traces. However, communications records indicate that Sonam remained in contact with Raj Kushwaha, who coordinated with the others involved.

There is also an ongoing inquiry into the financial aspects of the crime, specifically the payment made to the three men allegedly hired for the murder.

CCTV footage from multiple locations has been instrumental in tracking the suspects and enhancing the investigation. Syiem highlighted the importance of surveillance, saying, "That is why we have urged all homestays and establishments in tourist-heavy areas to install CCTV cameras."

The police remain committed to thoroughly pursuing the facts and ensuring justice is served, as the investigation continues to uncover new evidence and insights into the case.