'She's not interested in me': Raja told mom before Sonam Raghuvanshi's honeymoon murder plot

Before boarding a train for his honeymoon, Raja Raghuvanshi had a quiet moment with his mother — and voiced a fear that now sounds tragically prophetic.

“Mummy, she’s not interested in me,” he reportedly told her.

Weeks later, Raja was dead — his body found mutilated and dumped in the forests of Meghalaya. His wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, is now accused of conspiring in his murder along with Raj Kushwaha, her family’s 21-year-old employee and alleged lover.

The killing has shocked Indore and stunned Raja’s family, who said they never imagined the honeymoon would end in a body bag. But the warning signs, they now say, were there.

“My son told me he didn’t want to marry her,” Uma, Raja’s mother, told police. “He said she was not showing any interest. I asked her directly, and she said she was just busy with office work. After that, she started talking to him more. She made all the honeymoon plans.”

According to Madhya Pradesh Police’s Crime Branch, the murder was meticulously plotted in Indore. Kushwaha, who worked in the billing section of Sonam’s family-run plywood business, allegedly began planning Raja’s murder just days after the wedding.

Investigators believe Sonam tracked their journey and shared location updates with Kushwaha, who hired three killers — Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi — to execute the murder in a remote part of Meghalaya. The weapon, a traditional "dao," was reportedly bought in Guwahati.

Raja and Sonam had told family they would visit the Kamakhya Temple in Assam and return soon. But they never booked return tickets, said Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi. “We don’t know who decided on Meghalaya,” he said.

Shockingly, Kushwaha attended Raja’s last rites and was seen with Sonam’s grieving father. Officers believe it was part of a calculated cover-up to distance himself from the killing.

The breakthrough came when a local guide reported seeing Sonam walking behind Raja and the assailants. Sonam surrendered in Uttar Pradesh, and Kushwaha was arrested in Indore. All four accused are now in custody.

“She took ₹9 lakh from him, convinced him to carry jewellery,” Uma said. “My son trusted her.”