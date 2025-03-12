'Menu, rate list display mandatory in trains': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tells Lok Sabha

The display of food menu and rates in trains is mandatory, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Lok Sabha on Wednesday. He said passengers must have access to menu cards, rate lists, and digital alerts detailing food prices. “Menu of all food items along with rates are available on IRCTC’s website for information of passengers. Printed menu cards with all details are made available with waiters and presented to passengers on demand,” Vaishnaw stated in a written reply. He added that the rate list is displayed in pantry cars, and passengers now receive SMS alerts with links to menus and tariffs for better transparency.

Vaishnaw also detailed the measures taken to enhance food quality and hygiene in trains. Meals are supplied from designated base kitchens, with modernized facilities set up at key locations. To improve monitoring, CCTV cameras have been installed in base kitchens to oversee food preparation in real-time. The Railways has mandated the use of branded raw materials such as cooking oil, atta, rice, pulses, masala, paneer, and dairy products to ensure food safety.

To maintain hygiene, food safety supervisors have been deployed at base kitchens to monitor cleanliness and handling. On-board IRCTC supervisors oversee catering services in trains, and QR codes on food packets now display key details such as the kitchen name and packaging date, allowing passengers to verify their meals.

The Railway Minister said that food safety and hygiene are being closely monitored through various initiatives. Regular deep cleaning and periodical pest control are carried out in base kitchens and pantry cars. FSSAI certification has been made mandatory for all catering units to ensure compliance with food safety standards. Additionally, regular food sampling and inspections are conducted by designated food safety officers to maintain quality.

To further ensure compliance, third-party audits are conducted to assess hygiene and food quality in pantry cars and base kitchens. The Railways also conducts customer satisfaction surveys to gather feedback from passengers about the food served on trains. “Third-party audit is done to examine hygiene and quality of food in pantry cars and base kitchens. Customer satisfaction surveys are also conducted,” Vaishnaw said.

(With inputs from PTI)