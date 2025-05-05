MHA asks states to conduct mock drills on May 7 for effective civil defence: Govt sources

In the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, India and Pakistan are embroiled in escalating tensions. Amid this volatile backdrop, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed multiple states to conduct comprehensive civil defence mock drills on May 7, aiming to bolster preparedness against potential hostile threats.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The MHA's directive encompasses several key initiatives:

Air Raid Warning Sirens: Ensuring the operational readiness of sirens to alert civilians promptly.

Civilian Training: Educating civilians and students on protective measures during hostile attacks.

Blackout Protocols: Implementing crash blackout procedures to minimize visibility during potential air raids.

Camouflaging Vital Installations: Early camouflage of critical infrastructure to protect against aerial surveillance and attacks.

Evacuation Plans: Updating and rehearsing evacuation strategies to ensure swift and orderly responses during emergencies.

The Pahalgam attack has intensified hostilities between India and Pakistan. India has responded by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani diplomats and closing key border crossings. Pakistan, denying involvement, has retaliated by suspending the Simla Agreement, closing its airspace to Indian aircraft and halting trade relations.

Advertisement

Military skirmishes along the Line of Control have become frequent, with reports of nightly exchanges of fire. Both nations have heightened their military readiness, and international airlines are rerouting flights to avoid the tense airspace.

As the situation remains precarious, the MHA's proactive measures aim to enhance civil preparedness across India. These drills are a critical component of the nation's strategy to safeguard its citizens amid rising regional tensions.