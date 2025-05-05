'We shouldn't open the doors for...': Ex-foreign secretary opposes Iran's mediation in India-Pakistan tensions

Former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal on Monday firmly rejected any suggestion of Iranian mediation between India and Pakistan, warning that such involvement would undermine India's position on cross-border terrorism. His remarks come ahead of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's scheduled visit to New Delhi, following diplomatic talks in Islamabad.

"Iran has no credentials for this. Its Supreme Leader has made references to Kashmir and the joint statement on Iranian president’s visit to Pakistan a few months ago mentioned J&K. We protested on both occasions," Sibal said.

"Araghchi is welcome to visit India on a purely bilateral basis, not in any mediatory effort," Sibal stressed, responding to the Iranian Embassy in India’s announcement that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit New Delhi on May 8, 2025, following talks in Islamabad. “We should let it be known in advance publicly that any mediation is not on the agenda. We shouldn’t open the doors for this as others will get into the act,” Sibal warned. “Mediation also overlooks the central issue of Pakistan's complicity in terror and shifts the focus to avoiding a conflict. The issue of Pak terrorism remains unresolved. No penalties on that country.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Monday for a day-long visit, holding meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. Radio Pakistan reported that the discussions would cover bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments. The visit precedes his scheduled trip to India, which Tehran says is part of its ongoing consultations with regional players.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have soared following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians in the deadliest strike in Jammu and Kashmir since Pulwama. Araghchi had condemned the attack "strongly and unequivocally" and expressed Tehran's readiness to help "forge greater understanding at this difficult time."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed Araghchi's plan to visit both Pakistan and India during the week. According to Iran, the talks will focus on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing current regional and international issues.

However, Indian strategic circles remain wary. Sibal's strong rebuttal reflects concerns in New Delhi that mediation attempts could dilute India's stance on Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism and potentially open the door for other actors to insert themselves into what India views as a strictly bilateral matter.



