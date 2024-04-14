Middle East on high alert: India likely to suspend flight operations to Israel amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions

As tensions rise in the Middle East following Iran's attack on Israel, Indian airline companies are likely to announce the suspension of flight operations to and from Tel Aviv. Iran and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria, and Iraq fired more than 200 drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday night.

Iran had vowed to retaliate for a strike on its consulate in Syria on 1 April which killed seven IRGC officers, including a top commander. Tehran accused Israel of carrying out that attack, but Israel neither confirmed nor denied it.

As tensions mount, sources told news agency ANI that flight operations to and from Israel are likely to be suspended, "an official announcement will follow".

An Air India flight safely landed in Tel Aviv on Saturday at Tel Aviv International Airport and is scheduled to operate from Tel Aviv to India. Two major airlines, El Al and Air India, are operating commercial flights between Israel and India. India's two major airlines - Air India and Vistara, have announced the avoidance of Iranian airspace and are taking longer flight paths for their Europe and US operations to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

Indian airlines are altering flight paths for Europe and the Middle East due to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. Air India and Vistara have opted to avoid Iranian airspace following the Indian government's advisory urging citizens to steer clear of travel to Iran. As a result, they are now taking longer routes to ensure passenger safety and operational stability, reported ANI.

Vistara Air issued a statement regarding the change in flight path due to ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel. In the statement, Vistara Airlines said, "Due to the current situation affecting parts of the Middle East, we are making changes to flight-paths of some of our flights. Contingency routes, which are kept available to ensure operational continuity during such eventualities, are being used instead."

Vistara Airlines has acknowledged that it will be taking longer routes as a precautionary measure, resulting in increased travel time to reach destinations.

"This may result in longer flight times on certain routes and associated delays. The situation is being monitored closely and further changes will be made if required," a Vistara spokesperson said.

Air India, the largest Indian airline with extensive operations in Europe, the US, and the Middle East, has said that they are monitoring the developing situation in the Middle East. Air India said in a statement said it aircraft will operate on alternate flight paths to and from India.

Following Iran's attack on Israel, India said it is seriously concerned over escalating hostilities, and called for immediate de-escalation of the situation. "We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

