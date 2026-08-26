Missed August 23 LPG e-KYC deadline? Oil firms extend Aadhar verification window till August 31

OMCs urge consumers to complete verification

Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have been asking customers to complete e-KYC to continue receiving LPG refills at the domestic rate.

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“The new deadline is August 31. Those who are yet to complete the e-KYC will receive a message mentioning the same,” a senior oil industry official told The Hindu.

Consumers can complete the process by visiting their LPG distributor or through the respective oil marketing company’s mobile application. Customers whose Aadhaar details are already linked to their LPG connections may find the online process more convenient.

How to Complete LPG e-KYC Online

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LPG consumers can complete their e-KYC through their respective oil company’s mobile app using Aadhaar-based face authentication. Indane customers can use the IndianOil ONE app along with the Aadhaar FaceRD app, while Bharat Gas (BPCL) customers can complete the process through the Hello BPCL app. HP Gas customers can use the HP Pay app or Aadhaar FaceRD.

Steps to complete LPG e-KYC for Indane users

Download and open the IndianOil ONE app.

Log in/register using the mobile number linked to your LPG connection.

If required, link your Indane LPG account using your 16-digit LPG ID.

Look for the e-KYC/Aadhaar authentication option.

Give consent for Aadhaar-based authentication.

Install/open the Aadhaar FaceRD app when prompted.

Complete the face scan as instructed.

Submit the authentication and wait for confirmation that e-KYC is completed.

Steps to complete LPG e-KYC for BPCL users

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Download/open the Hello BPCL app.

Log in or register using your LPG-linked mobile number.

Verify your mobile number through OTP.

Select your Bharat Gas LPG connection.

Go to the e-KYC/Aadhaar authentication option.

Give consent for Aadhaar authentication.

Follow the instructions for face authentication, using Aadhaar FaceRD if prompted.

Complete the face scan.

Submit the verification and check for the e-KYC completion confirmation.

Steps to complete LPG e-KYC for HP Gas users

Download/open the HP Pay app.

Log in/register using the mobile number linked to your HP Gas connection.

Select your HP Gas LPG account.

Find the e-KYC/Aadhaar authentication option.

Give consent for Aadhaar-based verification.

Use Aadhaar FaceRD when prompted.

Complete the face scan.

Submit the authentication.

Check the app for confirmation that your e-KYC has been completed.

Telangana records 82% compliance

India has around 32.97 crore active domestic LPG consumers, including approximately 1.26 crore in Telangana, according to official statistics. Nearly 82% of LPG consumers in the state had completed e-KYC by August 25.

Between 20,000 and 30,000 consumers reportedly completed the verification process daily across Telangana in the days leading up to the earlier deadline. Telangana LPG Distributors Association president Jagan Mohan Reddy said OMC officials had also communicated the extension to distributors.

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Supply to continue after deadline

An oil industry official assured consumers that LPG refills would continue even after August 31. However, the frequency of supply for customers who remain non-compliant may depend on further directions from the Petroleum Ministry.

No formal communication on any possible restrictions has been issued so far. Consumers are therefore advised to complete e-KYC before the revised deadline to avoid potential disruption or uncertainty in future LPG refill supplies.