Will 10-Kg LPG cylinders make cooking gas easier for consumers?

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are considering a move to expand the use of lightweight 10‑kg LPG cylinders beyond domestic users, with the containers likely to be sold at commercial LPG rates if approved.

The smaller cylinders made from advanced high-density polyethylene (HDPE) composite technology are already available to domestic customers under different brand names, including HPCL’s HP Gas Ojas, IndianOil’s Indane Xtralight and BPCL’s Bharatgas Lite.

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Benefits for space‑constrained users

“The 10‑kg composite cylinder is nearly 50% lighter than a conventional steel cylinder, making it easier to carry, transport and handle. Unlike steel cylinders, these are easier to carry to upper floors, and their translucent body lets consumers check gas levels without a gauge, making refills easier to plan," an oil company executive said.

OMCs currently market 19‑kg, 5‑kg and 2‑kg cylinders for commercial users and for consumers without domestic LPG connections. Commercial LPG costs about 133% more than domestic cooking gas. In Delhi a 14.2‑kg domestic cylinder is priced at Rs 942, while a 19‑kg commercial cylinder costs Rs 2,930. A 5‑kg commercial cylinder is priced at Rs 808.5.

Target groups and distribution

Officials said the proposed expansion would target migrant workers, tenants, students, street vendors, cafes and food kiosks that need LPG but lack space for 19 kg commercial cylinders. The composite cylinders may be made available through existing gas agencies and select retail outlets to improve access, sources added.

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Regulatory and pricing questions

Industry analysts noted that selling the 10‑kg cylinders at commercial rates would align pricing with existing commercial offerings but could raise affordability concerns for low‑income users. “Pricing and distribution will determine whether this becomes a practical solution for vulnerable urban consumers,” an energy analyst said.

OMCs declined to give a definitive timeline. “We are evaluating demand, safety approvals and logistics before taking a final decision,” OMC said.