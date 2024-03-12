ML Khattar to contest Lok Sabha polls from Karnal? Buzz over new Haryana CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may change its chief minister in Haryana and field ML Khattar either from Karnal or Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, sources told India Today. Khattar resigned as Haryana chief minister earlier in the day after the party's alliance with JJP cracked over seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha elections in April-May.

While local MLAs maintain that Khattar will continue as chief minister, sources in the BJP headquarters say there may be a leadership change in Haryana. The saffron party is likely to field Khattar from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, currently held by Sanjay Bhatia. There are also reports that the former chief minister may be fielded from Kurukshetra. Nayab Singh Saini is the sitting MP from Kurukshetra.

While there is a buzz that Khattar may be pulled out of the state, Haryana BJP MLA Krishan Lal Middha said the former chief minister may continue. "I think when the oath ceremony takes place today, Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as CM again," he said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier today, PTI reported that the BJP leadership is likely to go for some major changes in the Haryana government. Central BJP leaders, including Union Minister Arjun Munda and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, are in the state to oversee the changes.

The ties between the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP worsened following their failure to reach a seat-sharing agreement in the state for the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 polls. This time, the JJP was demanding two seats - Hisar and Bhiwani. The saffron party was willing to give 1 seat at max. However, the JJP insisted on two and said otherwise it would go solo.

The BJP is now set to form the next government with support from six Independents, and two MLAs from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP).