MoD unveils India’s 15-year defence roadmap with AI, nuclear propulsion, hypersonic focus

The Ministry of Defence has released India’s 15-Year Defence Plan, outlining an ambitious modernisation agenda that emphasises next-generation warfare, artificial intelligence, and indigenous technological development.

The roadmap prioritises a range of futuristic capabilities across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, highlighting India’s intent to integrate cutting-edge indigenous technologies into its combat arsenal.

Army modernisation

The Indian Army’s planned acquisitions under the roadmap include over 1,800 main battle tanks, 400 light tanks, 600,000 artillery rounds, and multiple unmanned aerial systems (UAS). The plan signals a strong shift towards networked and automated ground capabilities capable of precision strikes and rapid manoeuvre.

Naval priorities

For the Navy, the plan envisions one aircraft carrier, 10 next-generation destroyers, more than 10 landing platform docks, and advanced helicopters.

Air Force vision

The Air Force component emphasises aerial innovation with 20 stratospheric airships, 350 multi-mission drones, stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), high-power laser systems, and directed energy weapons. These platforms are intended to strengthen surveillance, electronic warfare and precision strike capabilities.

Futuristic warfare and cyber resilience

The roadmap also places a strong focus on cyber defence, satellite-based communications, electronic denial bubbles, and anti-swarm drone systems. Such measures are designed to secure India’s military networks while providing tactical superiority across domains.

“The roadmap highlights India’s push to integrate cutting-edge indigenous technologies with future combat capabilities,” the MoD said, signalling a multi-domain modernisation strategy that spans land, sea, air, and space.