Modi Cabinet 3.0: TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu gets Aviation Ministry, Pemmasani is MoS Rural Development

The Telugu Desam Party's Ram Mohan Naidu, the youngest in the Modi Cabinet, is the new aviation minister. He has replaced Jyotiraditya Scindia. Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, another minister from the TDP, is the new Minister of State for Rural Development; and Communications.

Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani were among the 71 ministers who took oath with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. While Dr Pemmasani was sworn in as the minister of state, Naidu took the oath of office as a Cabinet minister.

BJP's Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, who took oath as MoS, has got Ministry of Heavy Industries; and Ministry of Steel.

Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar is the richest Lok Sabha MP named in Modi Cabinet 3.0. He has assets worth more than Rs 5,700 crore. Dr Chandrasekhar defeated his nearest rival Kilari Venkata Rosaiah of the YSR Congress by over 3.4 lakh votes in the 2024 general elections.

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, one of the youngest MPs to take the oath of office on Sunday, worked as the national general secretary of the TDP when Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in connection with the alleged skill development scam. Naidu won the Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat with a margin of more than 3.27 lakh votes.

The TDP won 16 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, followed by YSR Congress at 4 and BJP at 3. The Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party won 2 seats whereas the Congress could not win any seat in the southern state.

The Telugu Desam Party helped the BJP not only in the Lok Sabha elections but also in the assembly polls. In the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, the TDP won 135 seats whereas the Jana Sena Party bagged 21 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, won 8 seats in the state and the YSR Congress was decimated to merely 11 seats.

Overall, the BJP won 240 Lok Sabha seats, 32 seats less than the 272 majority-mark. The saffron party was pushed by its allies like TDP, JDU and Shiv Sena to the 293 mark. The Congress-led INDIA bloc, on the other hand, won on 234 seats. Of this, the Congress bagged 99 seats.