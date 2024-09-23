'Modi does what we want': Rahul Gandhi launches scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi, says he is 'psychologically' broken

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during an election rally in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday. He claimed that the PM has lost his earlier resolve and is now merely reacting to the opposition's demands.

"Clearly, the Narendra Modi of today is not the same as he once was," Gandhi stated, emphasising the change in the Prime Minister’s approach. "Whatever we, as the opposition, demand gets accomplished. When they attempt to impose a law and we stand firm against it, they backtrack and introduce another. Their previous confidence has diminished. We have disrupted Narendra Modi's psychological hold."

Gandhi also addressed the contentious abrogation of Article 370, reiterating the need to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. "In India, we've seen Union Territories upgraded to states, yet for the first time in history, a state has been downgraded to a Union Territory. Your democratic rights have been stripped away. Therefore, our primary demand is to restore your statehood," he asserted.

Further criticising the BJP-led central government, he accused the party and the RSS of perpetuating a culture of hate and violence across the nation. "They incite divisions among people throughout the country. Their politics thrives on animosity," he added.

Gandhi framed the ongoing conflict between the Congress and its allies and the BJP as an ideological battle. "On one side, there are those who sow discord, and on the other, there are those who promote 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' (a shop of love). Our journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and from Manipur to Maharashtra carried a single message: hatred benefits no one," he concluded, underlining the importance of unity and compassion.