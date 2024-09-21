Rahul Gandhi speaks to Anna Sebastian’s parents, vows to pursue justice for her ‘in personal capacity’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday 21 spoke to the parents of Anna Sebastian and offered his sympathies at Anna’s sudden and tragic demise.

Gandhi assured them that he will personally fight for this cause in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition.

During his interaction, he lauded the family’s courage and selflessness to speak up at this extremely difficult moment about this issue in the larger interest of improving working conditions for the millions of professionals in India.

He instructed the chairman of All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC), Praveen Chakravarty, who visited Anna’s home to create an awareness movement in her memory for all working professionals in India.

Following Rahul’s instructions, AIPC will announce a helpline soon to collect information from corporate professionals about issues related to work stress and toxic work culture, it said in a press release. AIPC will also seek to come up with draft guidelines for better working conditions for professionals in the corporate sector.

In the wake of public outrage over the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant at Ernst & Young (EY), her father, Sibi Joseph, has revealed details that were hidden about the incident until now.

He revealed that Anna had previously raised concerns about extreme work pressure with senior officials at EY, but claimed that no action was taken. "She had complained to the assistant manager, but they insisted on working even at night," he added.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor proposed implementing a 40-hour work week.

On his official X account, Tharoor highlighted the circumstances surrounding Perayil’s death, noting the “deeply stressful seven-day weeks of 14 hours a day” that she endured during her brief tenure at the firm. He described a “deeply emotional and heartrending” conversation with her father, Sibi Joseph, during which they discussed the need for legislative changes to enforce a 40-hour work week across all sectors.

Responding to the growing concerns, EY issued a statement expressing sadness over Perayil's "tragic and untimely" passing. Rajiv Memani, EY India Chairman, also addressed the situation, commenting on LinkedIn that the absence of company representatives at the funeral contradicted their culture.