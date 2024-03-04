‘Modi ka Parivar’: BJP rolls out social media campaign to counter Lalu Yadav's 'parivarwaad' jibe

In a show of solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prominent BJP leaders and ministers initiated a viral campaign on March 4. They changed their social media account profiles and bios to "Modi ka Parivar." This move came in response to Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav's "Parivaarwaad" attack on the Prime Minister.

Leading the way in this viral campaign, Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, and BJP national president JP Nadda, promptly updated their profile names on the microblogging site X. This initiative aimed to express support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to Lalu Prasad Yadav's "Parivaarwaad" accusation.

“Modi talks about dynastic politics, but what is dynastic politics? You (Modi) should explain why don't you have children?" the RJD leader had said during the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on March 3.

Shehzad Poonawalla, a prominent BJP leader, promptly modified his name to Shehzaad Jai Hand (Modi ka Parivar) as part of the rapid adoption of the "Modi ka Parivar" campaign within the party.

"Ham Hain Modi Ka Parivar, 140cr log hai Modi ka Parivar, Main hoon Modi Ka Parivar", wrote the BJP leader on microblogging site X, formerly Twitter.

"Ham Hain Modi Ka Parivar, 140cr log hai Modi ka Parivar, Main hoon Modi Ka Parivar", wrote the BJP leader on microblogging site X, formerly Twitter.

Speaking at a public meeting in Adilabad, Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his new slogan for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, stating, "You are Modi’s, and Modi is yours." He emphasized that the entire nation is expressing in unison, "I am Modi's family."

Modi shared his life's journey, leaving home as a child with the dream of serving the country, and pledged to make the aspirations of the people his resolution.

Addressing a public rally in Adilabad, Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that "crores of people in the country consider me as their own, as a member of their family."

He extended his association with the entire nation, stating, "I say this to the 140 crore people of the country that this is my family. Those who have no one also belong to Modi, and Modi belongs to them."

