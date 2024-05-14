'Modi promised 2 crore jobs every year... Did he give those jobs?' Kharge slams PM Modi on his guarantee

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the government's promises and policies. He took a potshot at BJP's slogan "Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai" by saying that these promises were done only to mislead people.

While addressing a public rally in Gorakhpur, Kharge said, "They keep on saying 'Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai'. What is 'Mumkin'?- rise in prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and wheat. They are misleading the people." He directly challenged the credibility of the BJP government's claims of progress and development.

Kharge's criticism didn't stop there; he went on to question the veracity of Modi's electoral promises, particularly focusing on job creation. "The PM had said that he would give 2 crore jobs every year...Did he give those jobs?... Even this is a lie," he stated.

He further said Modi had earlier blamed Congress for ruining this country for 70 years and promised that once he comes to power, he will fix everything. "He promised Rs 15 lakh in every account but did he fulfill that? Did you all receive Rs 15 lakh in your account?," Kharge quipped.