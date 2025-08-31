Modi, Xi agree to deepen ties, revive flights; stress peace at border: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, marking their second interaction in less than a year. The meeting, which comes after their October 2024 talks in Kazan, focused on stabilising bilateral ties, with both leaders reaffirming a shared vision for long-term growth and regional cooperation.

“Prime Minister’s first engagement this morning was a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping. This is the second meeting between the two leaders in the space of less than a year,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in Tianjin.

“President Xi made four suggestions --- namely to strengthen strategic communication and deepen mutual trust, to expand exchanges and cooperation, to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, to accommodate each other's concerns, and finally to strengthen multilateral cooperation to safeguard common interests and all of these were responded to positively by Prime Minister Modi…” Misri shared.

Among key takeaways, both sides agreed to resume direct flights between India and China. “We have got consensus on the resumption of direct flights between India and China, only operational issues remain,” Misri noted.

Highlighting counter-terrorism as a shared priority, Misri said, “We received understanding and cooperation from China on cross-border terrorism.” He added that Modi underlined the need for both countries to support each other in combating the threat.

On the trade front, the leaders agreed to boost investment and reduce the trade deficit. Modi also invited Xi to the 2026 BRICS Summit in India.

The meeting also addressed regional challenges. Modi raised issues concerning the India-Myanmar border during discussions with Vietnam's Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang (Minh). Additionally, a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is also on the Prime Minister’s agenda, Misri confirmed.

Border stability remained a central theme. PM Modi emphasised the need for peace and tranquility at the Line of Actual Control, while both leaders agreed that “differences should not be allowed to turn into disputes.”

“It was an element of consensus that a stable and amicable India-China relationship can benefit the 2.8 billion people of the two countries,” Misri said.

Echoing this, Tianjin-based Indian officials reiterated that both countries see each other as partners, not rivals, and acknowledged that a harmonious relationship holds immense potential for mutual benefit.