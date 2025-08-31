PM Modi, Xi Jinping pledge stability and cooperation in bilateral ties at SCO Summit in Tianjin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin on Sunday, marking a significant step in efforts to stabilize relations between Asia’s two largest neighbors.

The two leaders welcomed what they described as “positive momentum and steady progress” since their last meeting in Kazan in October 2024. Stressing that India and China are “development partners, not rivals,” both sides underscored the importance of preventing differences from escalating into disputes.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Modi emphasized that peace and tranquility along the border remain “critical for the continued growth of bilateral relations.” The leaders noted last year’s disengagement efforts and the relative calm that has since prevailed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). They reaffirmed their commitment to seek a “fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable” resolution of the boundary issue, building on recent progress made by Special Representatives earlier this month.

In addition to security concerns, Modi and Xi highlighted the need to deepen economic engagement. They acknowledged the stabilising role of their economies in global trade and agreed on the importance of expanding investment ties while addressing the persistent trade imbalance.

The leaders also stressed the importance of people-to-people exchanges, including resuming direct flights, easing visa procedures, and expanding cultural and religious links such as the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Advertisement

Modi reiterated that both India and China pursue strategic autonomy and insisted that the relationship should not be shaped by “a third country lens.” Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on global challenges, including counterterrorism and fair trade practices in multilateral platforms.

Prime Minister Modi expressed India’s support for China’s Presidency of the SCO and invited Xi to attend the 2026 BRICS Summit, which will be hosted by India. Xi thanked Modi for the invitation and extended Beijing’s backing for India’s upcoming BRICS chairmanship.

On the sidelines, Modi also met Cai Qi, a senior Politburo Standing Committee member, and sought his support in furthering the vision laid out by the two leaders. Cai reaffirmed China’s desire to deepen exchanges and improve relations in line with the consensus reached at the summit-level talks.

Advertisement

The meeting in Tianjin is being viewed as a cautiously optimistic signal of India-China rapprochement after years of tensions along the border and differences on trade and geopolitical alignments.