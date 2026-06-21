Monsoon back on track: IMD flags intense rainfall across India; big alert for Delhi

India’s weather is entering a crucial transition phase, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting fresh monsoon advancement, widespread rainfall in several regions, and a heightened risk of extreme precipitation in the Northeast over the coming days.

As the southwest monsoon regains momentum after a temporary slowdown, weather agencies are warning of contrasting conditions across different parts of the country.

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Heavy rain alert for Northeast India

The most significant weather concern remains Northeast India, where the IMD has warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall until June 25. States across the region are likely to experience persistent rain spells, raising concerns over flooding, landslides, transport disruptions, and damage to infrastructure. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to witness intense rainfall activity through June 22.

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The forecast comes as monsoon systems continue to strengthen over eastern and northeastern parts of the country, drawing moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal.

Monsoon revival across Central & Eastern India

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After slowing in recent days, the southwest monsoon is expected to make further progress around June 23. According to the IMD, conditions are becoming favorable for its advance into additional parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh.

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Meteorologists say this renewed movement could help improve rainfall distribution across regions that have so far experienced delayed or uneven monsoon activity. Telangana, in particular, is expected to see a revival of widespread rainfall as monsoon currents strengthen over the state.

Thunderstorms to hit several states

Beyond the monsoon belt, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds are forecast across large parts of India. Weather alerts indicate that gusty winds may reach speeds of up to 80 kmph in some areas, increasing the risk of localized damage and travel disruptions. Several northern, central, and eastern states are likely to experience intermittent storm activity over the next few days.

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The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorm events, particularly in areas vulnerable to falling trees, power outages, and lightning strikes.

Delhi-NCR may see relief from heat

For residents of Delhi-NCR, the forecast offers some respite. Cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected to persist through the coming days, helping moderate temperatures that have remained above seasonal comfort levels. The weather system is expected to bring periodic showers and improve overall conditions across the national capital region.

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Heatwave conditions

While many regions prepare for rain, isolated heatwave conditions are expected to continue in parts of East Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha. The delayed monsoon advance in some central regions has allowed hot and dry conditions to linger, prompting weather authorities to maintain heat-related advisories.

Experts note that such contrasts are not unusual during the monsoon onset phase, when different weather systems interact across the subcontinent.