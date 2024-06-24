Monsoon update: IMD predicts rainfall across most of the country in the next 5 days

Rainfall prediction: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall of various intensity across the country in the next five days. According to the weather department, light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Gujarat state, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the next 5 days.

Konkan and Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka regions are also expected to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 5 days. Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu regions are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall during the June 24-26 period, while Gujarat is expected to witness the same on June 24 and 25.

The IMD predicted heavy rainfall over Saurashtra and Kutch on June 25 and 26, Gujarat on June 26-28 period; Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka on June 27 and 28, North Interior Karnataka on June 25-28 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during June 25-27 period.

This rainfall prediction comes as the severity of the heatwave gripping the country is on a gradual decline. On Sunday, maximum temperatures were in the range of 40-43 degree Celsius over many parts of Punjab, West Rajasthan, Haryana, Saurashtra and Kutch, and Uttar Pradesh, while it was in the range of 38-40 degree Celsius in Delhi.

But parts of Punjab, West Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh saw maximum temperatures of above normal by 2-4 degree Celsius.

The highest maximum temperature at 43.6 degree Celsius was reported at Jodhpur on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura regions are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall over the next 5 days.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh are also expected to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during June 24-28 period, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to witness isolated heavy rainfall on June 24, 27 and 28.

Gangetic West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha regions are also expected to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next 5 days. Andaman & Nicobar Islands is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 24-26, Bihar on June 25-28, Jharkhand on June 27, and Odisha on June 26-28. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over East Uttar Pradesh on June 26-28, West Uttar Pradesh on June 28, East Rajasthan on June 24, 27 and 28, and Uttarakhand on June 27 and 28.