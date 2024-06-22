No rainfall in Delhi today, heatwave alert issued for Uttar Pradesh, red alert for heavy rains for these states

After a day of rains, which brought some relief to the parched national capital, Delhi on June 22 saw partly clouded sky with minimum temperature settled at 28.6 degrees Celsius early morning.

Several parts of Delhi were lashed by rain on June 21 bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heatwave. The city received 4 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on June 22.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain partly cloudy today and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert was issued for Uttar Pradesh today with the possibility of heatwave conditions. The Southwest Monsoon is expected to bring relief to the region in the coming week.

IMD suggested that heatwave conditions will persist in Uttar Pradesh until June 24 and in Jammu during June 23-25. After that heatwave conditions are expected to subside in these regions.

Rainfall alert

The IMD issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala, Karnataka and Goa for June 22. Besides this, an orange alert warning was also issued for Odisha.

The agency suggested that conditions are favourable for advancement of the Southwest Monsoon in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh by June 25.

Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh over the next four days. Concurrently, weather forecasts indicate significant rainfall in West Bengal and Sikkim on June 23 and 24, and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on June 22.

The weather bulletin predicted that heavy rains would lash the region of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu until June 25, and Telangana on 22nd June.

Extremely high-intensity showers have been forecasted for Karnataka on June 22 and 23, for Goa on June 22 and 24, and for Kerala and Karnataka on June 23.