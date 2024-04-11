Vigilance department sacks Bibhav Kumar as Delhi CM Arvind Kejirwal’s private secretary

Delhi's Directorate of Vigilance on Thursday terminated the services of Bibhav Kumar, who served as the private secretary of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is presently in Tihar Jail for his involvement in the Delhi Excise policy case. Special Secretary Vigilance YVVJ Rajshekhar passed the order directing his removal citing a 2007 case.

"The Competent Authority hereby terminates the engagement of Bibhav Kumar, in terms of the provisions of Rule 5 of the Central Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1965, with immediate effect," the order read.

The order came days after the ED questioned Kumar in the Delhi excise policy case. His services were terminated due to a violation of Central Civil Service Rules regarding temporary appointments. The termination was immediate, as per the order issued by Special Secretary YVVJ Rajasekhar.

The department added that following detailed examination of Kumar's legal entanglements and a breach in following due procedures for his appointment, the decision was made to terminate him from his services.

The Directorate of Vigilance cited an FIR lodged against Bibhav Kumar as the reason behind the termination. The case was filed in 2007 by one Mahesh Pal, who was posted at the Development Authority in Noida. It alleged that Bibhav Kumar along with three others obstructed the complainant, a public servant, "from discharging his duty and abusing/threatening him".

The FIR further stated that without arresting Bibhav Kumar and another accused in the case, namely Rajeev Kumar, a charge sheet was submitted before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court where it's pending currently.

"The Station House Officer, Police Station, Sector-20 Noida, vide Letter dated 29.04.23 (Page 76/C) has informed that the FIR No. 102/2007 was filed on 25.01.2007 by the complainant Sh. Mahesh Pal who was posted at Development Authority, Sector 6, Noida. The said FIR was registered under Sections 353/504/506 of IPC against Sh. Rajeev Kwnar S’o Sh. Ram Kewal and Sh. Bibhay Kumar _S/o_ Sh. Maheshwar Roy for obstructing the complainant, a public servant, from discharging his duty and abusing/ threatening the complainant," the order said.

The vigilance department said that a background check regarding Bibhav Kumar's pending criminal case before his appointment was not done.