Mother's remarriage cannot take away daughter's inheritance rights, rules Madras HC

The judgment was reportedly delivered by Justice P.B. Balaji on August 25, 2026, in a dispute involving Lalithamani, whose father Venkatesan had an interest in joint family property.

After Venkatesan’s death, his widow remarried. The family argued that because of the remarriage, the deceased’s share should revert to the surviving coparceners rather than pass to his daughter.

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The High Court rejected this contention and held that Lalithamani, as her father’s daughter and a Class I legal heir, was entitled to inherit his coparcenary interest.

What the court decided

The case involved the unamended Section 24 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956. Before the provision was removed by the 2005 amendment, it imposed certain restrictions on widows who remarried before succession opened.

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However, the court distinguished the widow’s personal disqualification from the inheritance rights of other legal heirs. The restriction did not mean that the deceased father’s property interest would automatically return to other members of the joint family.

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Daughter’s right remains independent

The ruling emphasises that the legal status of one heir cannot automatically affect another heir’s independent succession rights. In this case, Venkatesan’s widow did not claim his share after her remarriage, while Lalithamani claimed it in her capacity as his daughter.

According to the report, advocate Apoorva Pandey said the judgment clarifies that the widow’s remarriage does not extinguish the deceased’s coparcenary interest and, since the daughter was the only Class I legal heir in the case, she was entitled to inherit the entire interest.

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The decision is particularly relevant to older property disputes where succession opened before the 2005 amendment to the Hindu Succession Act. It reinforces the principle that a child’s inheritance cannot be defeated merely because the surviving parent subsequently changes marital status.