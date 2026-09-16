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Indian travellers get e-visa access to Belarus: Minsk plans direct Mumbai, Goa flights

Indian travellers get e-visa access to Belarus: Minsk plans direct Mumbai, Goa flights

The decision was taken by the Council of Ministers of Belarus on September 14

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 1:30 AM IST
Indian travellers get e-visa access to Belarus: Minsk plans direct Mumbai, Goa flightsBelarus has added India to the list of countries whose citizens can obtain an electronic visa

Belarus has added India to the list of countries whose citizens can obtain an electronic visa (e-visa) to enter the country, in a move aimed at simplifying travel and strengthening bilateral ties between India and Belarus.

The decision was taken by the Council of Ministers of Belarus on September 14, 2026, following an initiative by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to an official announcement by the Belarusian government.

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Under the revised visa rules, Indian passport holders will now be eligible to apply for a Belarusian e-visa, allowing them to complete the visa process online rather than relying entirely on traditional procedures.

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Belarus seeks to boost India ties

The Belarusian government said the move is intended to systematically simplify entry procedures and promote greater people-to-people contact, which it described as an important foundation of Belarusian-Indian relations.

The new facility is also expected to support stronger commercial engagement between the two countries.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said the introduction of e-visas would be a practical step towards expanding business cooperation, particularly given India’s position as one of the world’s largest and most dynamic markets.

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The ministry said shifting visa procedures online would help reduce administrative barriers and make it easier to organise business visits, B2B negotiations and work related to joint investment and trade projects.

Direct flights from Minsk to Mumbai and Goa planned

Visa facilitation could also be supported by improved air connectivity. Belarus said plans are being pursued to launch direct flights connecting its capital, Minsk, with Mumbai and Goa.

The proposed routes could make travel between India and Belarus more convenient for tourists, business travellers and other visitors, while potentially supporting stronger tourism and commercial links.

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Belarus updates Visa rules

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Alongside the inclusion of India in the e-visa programme, Belarus has introduced wider changes to its visa framework.

The revised rules update the list of supporting documents required for entry visas and make changes to document forms. The amendments also clarify certain terminology and definitions and reflect developments in visa enforcement practices and Belarusian legislation.

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Published on: Sep 16, 2026 1:30 AM IST
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