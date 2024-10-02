MUDA accepts petition from Siddaramaiah's wife to surrender alternative sites

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has accepted a petition from Parvathi B M, wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to surrender 14 plots previously allotted to her. On Tuesday, MUDA announced its decision to cancel the sale deed of these plots, following Parvathi’s request to relinquish ownership and possession.

Parvathi’s decision came shortly after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case against her husband, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. In her letter to MUDA on Monday, Parvathi expressed that no asset or wealth was more important to her than her husband's reputation and peace of mind.

"Smt. Parvathi's son, Dr. Yathindra, an MLC, had submitted a letter...we have gone through the provisions in our act. There are provisions to take back the sites when given voluntarily," said MUDA Commissioner A N Raghunandan.

Speaking to reporters, Raghunandan said that after consulting legal experts and verifying the correctness of the case, MUDA decided to take back the plots and ordered the cancellation of the sale deed, which was then handed over to the sub-registrar.

The ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Siddaramaiah on Monday, alleging irregularities in the allotment of the 14 sites to his wife by MUDA. This comes after the Lokayukta police registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and others on September 27, following a Special Court order.

The allegations center on the allotment of 14 compensatory plots to Parvathi in Mysuru's upmarket Vijayanagar Layout 3rd and 4th stages, which reportedly have a higher property value than her original land.

Parvathi had received the plots under MUDA’s 50:50 ratio scheme in exchange for 3.16 acres of land she reportedly owned, which was used for a residential layout development. However, it has been alleged that she had no legal title over the 3.16 acres of land in Kasare village, Mysuru.