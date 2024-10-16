MUDA Chairman K Marigowda resigns amid alleged scam involving Siddaramaiah

Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), K Marigowda, stepped down on Wednesday amid scam allegations against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He submitted his resignation to the Urban Development Department Secretary.

"I have resigned following directions from the CM. Also, as I had health issues, I have resigned....there was no pressure on me, as I had health issues I have resigned," Marigowda told reporters in Bengaluru.

Speaking about the irregularities in the MUDA land allocation scam, Marigowda said that the investigation is on and it will continue. “It will be known from the probe whether there were any irregularities,” he said.

Siddaramaiah is facing probes by the Lokayukta as well as the Enforcement Directorate into alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife, Parvathi BM, by the MUDA. The chief minister has denied any wrongdoing.

His wife has offered to return the land sites to the authority and said she never aspired from any material gain from her husband’s illustrious political career.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has demanded his resignation over the alleged scam. BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra said, "MUDA chairman has tendered his resignation... I call upon Siddaramaiah that if you have the slightest morality left in you, you should step down immediately. You should not wait for today's sunset."

Patra said that Marigowda's resignation as well as Siddaramaiah’s wife’s offer to return the sites make it clear that the chief minister is “deeply involved” in the scam.