Fresh complaint accuses CM Siddaramaiah, son of tampering with evidence in MUDA ‘scam’: Report

A fresh complaint has been lodged against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, Economic Times reported.

The complainant, Pradeep Kumar, alleged tampering of evidence related to 14 land sites in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case. The complaint specifically mentions the Yathindra Siddaramaiah as being involved in the alleged wrongdoing.

On October 3, social activist Snehamayi Krishna, one of the complainants in the alleged MUDA scam case, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to give evidence and produce records in connection with the investigation initiated by the federal agency, PTI reported.

The ED on September 30 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against CM Siddaramaiah over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority).

ED, which had taken cognisance of the FIR registered against the CM by the Lokayukta police on September 27, had summoned the Mysuru-based RTI activist to appear in person before the investigation officer at Bengaluru Zonal Office of the ED to give evidence and produce records in connection with the probe or proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has accepted a petition from Parvathi B M, wife of CM Siddaramaiah, to surrender 14 plots previously allotted to her. On October 1, MUDA announced its decision to cancel the sale deed of these plots, following Parvathi’s request to relinquish ownership and possession.

She said that she had never pursued any personal gain during her husband’s long political honour and no material possession could outweigh her husband’s clean image. The chief minister said that while he is surprised by her decision, he respects it.

The allegations center on the allotment of 14 compensatory plots to Parvathi in Mysuru's upmarket Vijayanagar Layout 3rd and 4th stages, which reportedly have a higher property value than her original land.

Parvathi had received the plots under MUDA’s 50:50 ratio scheme in exchange for 3.16 acres of land she reportedly owned, which was used for a residential layout development. However, it has been alleged that she had no legal title over the 3.16 acres of land in Kasare village, Mysuru.

Siddaramaiah, who is the focus of an ED investigation on the allotment of MUDA plots, asked how the agency has slapped a case of money laundering. “I don’t know on what grounds it’s a money laundering case. Probably you too feel the same. According to me, it does not attract the money laundering case because compensatory sites were given. So, how is it a money laundering case?” he asked.

He also ruled out any possibility of resignation over the case.