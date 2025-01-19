Mukesh and Nita Ambani congratulate Donald Trump ahead of swearing-in 

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani extended their congratulations to President-Elect Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration at a private reception in Washington.

With a shared optimism for deeper India-US relations, they wished him a transformative term of leadership, paving the way for unprecedented progress and collaboration for the two nations and the world.

At the Private Reception in Washington, Mrs. Nita and Mr. Mukesh Ambani extended their congratulations to President-Elect Mr. Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration.



pic.twitter.com/XXm2Sj74vX — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) January 19, 2025

They will also attend Donald Trump’s second inauguration on January 20, which will be attended by some of America’s most influential billionaires and politicians as well as foreign leaders and celebrities.

The Ambanis, who reached US capitol Washington on January 18, were part of a select 100 who attended an intimate 'candlelit dinner' with Trump last evening, according to a PTI report.

They were perhaps the only Indians to attend the dinner where Vice President-elect JD and Usha Vance also met them.

Ambani was present when Ivanka Trump, daughter of Donald Trump, visited Hyderabad for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in 2017. She was an advisor to President Trump then. He was also present when Trump visited India last as US President in February 2020.

Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and their eldest daughter Arabella Rose were among the celebrities that attended the star-studded three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Ambani's youngest son Anant and fiancee Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat in March 2024.

Trump’s second inauguration is likely to be a star-studded event. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with their respective spouses First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, as also former Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush, and Bill Clinton are expected to attend.

Trump’s most vocal supporter and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg - will have a prominent spot at the ceremony.

Other Big Tech executives who will reportedly be in attendance are OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google chief executive Sundar Pichai, and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Altman, Cook, and Khosrowshahi as well as companies Meta, Amazon, Google, and Uber each reportedly contributed at least $1 million to the Trump inaugural fund.