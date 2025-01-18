Donald Trump swearing-in: Mukesh, Nita Ambani to attend mega event 

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani will attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

The Ambanis will have a prominent spot at the ceremony, seated together on the platform with other notable guests, including Trump's Cabinet nominees and elected officials, as per a ANI report. They will arrive in Washington DC on January 18.

The inaugural events will start today with a reception and fireworks display at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. There will also be a Cabinet reception and a Vice President’s dinner that the Ambani’s will attend, as per the report.

The night before the inauguration Nita and Mukesh Ambani will attend a “candlelight dinner” with President-elect Trump and an intimate experience with Vice President-elect JD and Usha Vance, one of the most sought-after event.

Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, tech moguls from across the pond are also attending the ceremony. French billionaire and tech entrepreneur Xavier Niel will also be present with his wife.

The QUAD foreign ministers, including External Affairs minister S Jaishankar will also attend the inauguration, while Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya has also confirmed plans to be there.

Donald Trump is set to return to the White House as US President after his inauguration ceremony on January 20. He will take oath indoors due to dangerously cold temperatures on Monday.

Sharing the update on social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump said that he doesn’t want to get people hurt due to an ‘Arctic blast sweeping the Country’.

“Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda,” Trump added in his post.

Trump’s official swearing-in ceremony will take place at 10:30 pm IST (12 pm ET) on January 20, 2025. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer oath of office to the next US President-elect on this occasion and mark the beginning of his second term.