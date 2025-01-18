Donald Trump swearing-in ceremony: Check date, events, where to watch- full schedule here

Donald Trump will officially take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, January 20, 2025, alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to begin at noon at the U.S. Capitol.

This year’s inauguration falls on January 20, as mandated by the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. However, since January 20 is a Sunday, the traditional observance has raised unique scheduling considerations, particularly as it coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. This marks the first time in the 21st century that a U.S. president will be sworn in on a federal holiday.

Inaugural Events Schedule

Saturday, January 18: The festivities will kick off with a reception and fireworks display at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Public activities will include a reception at the cabinet and a dinner with Vice President-elect Vance.

Sunday, January 19: The day will begin with a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, honoring the fallen. Trump will also host a “Make America Great Again” rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., at 3 p.m. EST, with free tickets available on a first-come basis. The evening will conclude with a formal dinner featuring a speech from Trump.

Inauguration Day - January 20:

5 a.m.: Security screenings will commence at the National Mall for attendees.

Morning Service: A non-partisan service is planned at St. John's Episcopal Church, followed by a meeting between Donald and Melania Trump and President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for tea at the White House.

9:30 a.m.: Live performances, including Carrie Underwood singing "America the Beautiful," will take place on the West Lawn of the Capitol.

12 noon: Trump will be sworn in as President, delivering his inaugural address as part of the official transfer of power.

Following the ceremony, the outgoing president and vice president will partake in a farewell and ceremonial departure, followed by a signing ceremony in the Senate chamber. A Congressional Luncheon will be held at the Capitol's Statuary Hall, attended by top officials, and a military review will occur at the Capitol's east front steps.

3 pm: A presidential parade will proceed along Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House, featuring military regiments, marching bands, and floats.

Evening Events: Trump will attend three inaugural balls: The Commander in Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball, and the Starlight Ball.

Tuesday, January 21: The inaugural events will conclude with a National Prayer Service at 10 a.m. at the Washington National Cathedral.

Where to watch?

The inauguration will be broadcast live on major news networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, C-SPAN, and Fox News, with live streaming available on various platforms.